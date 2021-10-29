Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.71. 352,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.95. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 38,923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

