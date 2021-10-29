Insider Selling: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CAO Sells 3,248 Shares of Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.00. 966,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,744. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.97.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $970,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
