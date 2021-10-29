Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 120,651 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HOOD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,606,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,462,633. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

