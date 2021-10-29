Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CFO Sells 16,152 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RSI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.13. 657,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,852. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,033.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,616,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,645 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,851,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

