Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Walter S. Woltosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of Simulations Plus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $433,299.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. 212,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,645. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 86.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $120,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

