Insider Selling: Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NOVA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. 2,314,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,732. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 83.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 58,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.72.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

