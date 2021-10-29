Insider Selling: W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP Sells 565 Shares of Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
W.W. Grainger stock traded up $32.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $463.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.00 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 70.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.92.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
