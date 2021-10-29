Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tao Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zai Lab alerts:

On Thursday, October 14th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,800.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $1,265,814.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $1,430,300.00.

NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 506,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.64 and a 200 day moving average of $146.21. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Zai Lab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 6.1% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.