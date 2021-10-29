Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 3.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth about $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Insmed by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Insmed by 7.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81. Insmed has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

