Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Trading Up 2.1%

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.84 and last traded at $30.84. Approximately 237,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,632% from the average daily volume of 13,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF stock. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.