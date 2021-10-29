Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$191.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price target for the company. Cormark set a C$168.21 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$168.21 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$197.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

IFC opened at C$168.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$170.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$131.94 and a 52 week high of C$178.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.12.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.44 by C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$3.82 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 10.9799996 EPS for the current year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

