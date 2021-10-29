Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,127.23

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,127.23 ($27.79) and traded as high as GBX 2,228 ($29.11). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,212 ($28.90), with a volume of 164,346 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,145 ($28.02) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,152.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,127.23. The firm has a market cap of £6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04.

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.68) per share, with a total value of £37,612.25 ($49,140.65).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.