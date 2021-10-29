International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,272,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 351,903 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of International Business Machines worth $185,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.73. 55,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.58. The company has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

