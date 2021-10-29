Internet Computer Price Hits $44.27 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $44.27 or 0.00071763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $7.72 billion and $311.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00069986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00095905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,043.28 or 1.00584281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.49 or 0.07010846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00021375 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,182,281 coins and its circulating supply is 174,431,259 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

