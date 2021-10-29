InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Down 56.0% in October

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the September 30th total of 318,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,401.0 days.

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

