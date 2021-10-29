Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.73. Approximately 28,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 113,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32.

