Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the September 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $96.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.40. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $97.26.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1,745.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,060,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 632,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,543,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.