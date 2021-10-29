Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the September 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWAS. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 264.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

NASDAQ DWAS traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $94.02. 116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average of $86.30. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

