Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) Shares Up 2.8%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $168.17 and last traded at $168.17. 10,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 28,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.61.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.52 and a 200 day moving average of $147.76.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.