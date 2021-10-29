Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) Shares Up 0.7%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.06 and last traded at $34.04. 2,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93.

