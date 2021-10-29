Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Shares Up 1.7%

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 2,147 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.