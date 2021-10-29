Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.60 and last traded at $26.60. 142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

