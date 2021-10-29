Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) shares rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.15 and last traded at $80.15. Approximately 1,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 20,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92.

