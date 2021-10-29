Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Shares Up 2.7%

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.19 and last traded at $71.93. 15,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 36,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average is $69.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERTH. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $796,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000.

