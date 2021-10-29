Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the September 30th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VVR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 330,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,000. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $4.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

