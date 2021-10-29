Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT) Trading Up 2.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $143.75 and last traded at $143.75. Approximately 3,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 11,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.98.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.77 and a 200 day moving average of $139.33.

