Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM) Shares Up 1.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.25 and last traded at $65.25. 359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.