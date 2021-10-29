Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the September 30th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of VRIG stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.
