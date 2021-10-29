Investec Group (LON:INVP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $286.82

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 286.82 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 341.10 ($4.46). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 324.50 ($4.24), with a volume of 577,247 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 298.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 286.82.

In other Investec Group news, insider Fani Titi purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £757,500 ($989,678.60).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

