Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 29th (ABBV, BBU, BBVA, BSBR, CCEP, CWST, DVDCF, EGBN, FNKO, HR.UN)

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $124.00 to $129.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from $60.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

was given a €7.20 ($8.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

