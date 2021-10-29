Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for M&T Bank (MTB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) recently:

10/27/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – M&T Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

10/21/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $166.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $172.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “M&T Bank has a decent earnings surprise history. Its bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's product and balance-sheet diversification efforts via acquisitions, supported by a strong capital position, seem impressive. Organic growth aided by rising fee income, loans and deposits will likely drive its revenues, going forward. The bank’s steady capital deployment activities seem sustainable. Given sound liquidity, it is likely to be able to continue meeting obligations if the economy worsens. However, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Costs are likely to remain elevated due to technological investments. Significant exposure to commercial real-estate loans and weak credit quality can be risky amid challenging economy and competitive markets.”

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.12. 1,280,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,433. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.71. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $98.08 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get M&T Bank Co alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.