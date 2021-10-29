Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nobilis Health (HLTH)

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN: HLTH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/19/2021 – Nobilis Health is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Nobilis Health is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Nobilis Health is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Nobilis Health is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HLTH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 597,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,528. Nobilis Health Corp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nobilis Health stock. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,020,195 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,289,000. Nobilis Health makes up about 24.6% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jabodon PT Co. owned 3.49% of Nobilis Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

