Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nobilis Health (HLTH)

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN: HLTH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/19/2021 – Nobilis Health is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Nobilis Health is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Nobilis Health is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Nobilis Health is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of HLTH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 597,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,528. Nobilis Health Corp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $22.55.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nobilis Health stock. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,020,195 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,289,000. Nobilis Health makes up about 24.6% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jabodon PT Co. owned 3.49% of Nobilis Health as of its most recent SEC filing.
