Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Intel (INTC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) recently:

10/26/2021 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

10/22/2021 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.00.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/22/2021 – Intel was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/15/2021 – Intel was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/8/2021 – Intel is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.96. 2,374,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,221,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Get Intel Co alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $21,344,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,895,000 after buying an additional 114,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.