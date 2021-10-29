Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,773 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 367% compared to the typical daily volume of 808 put options.

Shares of BATS ECH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 393,128 shares. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 5,674.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 473,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,163,000.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

