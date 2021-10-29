Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.04.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after buying an additional 406,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,513,000 after buying an additional 953,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after buying an additional 1,168,736 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,721,000 after buying an additional 531,954 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVH opened at $41.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

