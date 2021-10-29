Ion Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.75 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248,139 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises 2.3% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of iShares Silver Trust worth $18,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,844,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 629,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 244,405 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,360,000 after buying an additional 2,610,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.00. 778,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,052,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

