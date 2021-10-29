Ion Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up 0.8% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,845 shares of company stock worth $5,789,014 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,086. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

