ION (ION) Price Down 62.4% This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. ION has a total market cap of $344,710.41 and approximately $7.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 62.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00105938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003060 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00018520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.43 or 0.00429785 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00047950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009219 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,669,366 coins and its circulating supply is 13,769,366 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

