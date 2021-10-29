ION Market Cap Tops $331,780.70 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 48.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $331,780.70 and approximately $9.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ION has traded down 62% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00102651 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00017891 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.74 or 0.00428553 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000515 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,669,562 coins and its circulating supply is 13,769,562 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.