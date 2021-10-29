Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.56% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $62,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.84. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

