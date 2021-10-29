IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG) Shares Down 0.8%

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.60 and last traded at $34.88. 432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.