IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB) Trading Down 0%

Shares of IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB) fell 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $24.99. 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 84,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.