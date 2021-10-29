iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) were down 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 252,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,782,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.58.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.
iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
