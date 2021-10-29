iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) were down 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 252,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,782,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. Research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

