Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report sales of $105.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.50 million and the highest is $110.77 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $103.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $408.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $447.02 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $461.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $144,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

