iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.13 and last traded at $60.23. 511,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,044,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.30.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.