iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90.

