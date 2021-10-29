iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) Shares Up 0.9%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.40 and last traded at $38.39. 47,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 67,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.