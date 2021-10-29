iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth $542,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,871,000 after acquiring an additional 78,307 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 35,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $42.47 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36.

