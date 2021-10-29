iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) Trading 0% Higher

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) shares shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.62 and last traded at $27.59. 208,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 221,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.