iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.18. 2,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52.

